Value Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value as measured by fundamental indicators like earnings, dividends, or assets. Investors typically buy value stocks with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true worth, leading to price gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. 227,349,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127,129. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $36.49 on Friday, hitting $493.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $498.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.46. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded down $18.60 on Friday, reaching $210.09. 27,144,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.71 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51.

