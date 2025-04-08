Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $54,114,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 766.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 644,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 570,550 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,340,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after buying an additional 439,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,067,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

