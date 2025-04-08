Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 457,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,526,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,681,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

VDC opened at $208.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average of $216.42. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $194.38 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

