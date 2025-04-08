Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 13,305 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,613,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $138,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after purchasing an additional 106,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $815.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

