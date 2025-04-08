Vanguard Group Inc. Has $133.31 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $133,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 39,550.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

