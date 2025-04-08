Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

