Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 6th

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, GameStop, Unity Software, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies that develop or market virtual reality technology and related products. These companies often include those in tech, hardware manufacturing, and entertainment sectors, driving innovation in immersive, computer-generated experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $26.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,506,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,408,911. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,428,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.23. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $23.34. 20,513,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,216,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,763,201. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.73. 1,329,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,645. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average is $219.17. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $275.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

Featured Stories