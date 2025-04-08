WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 381,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 442,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBTN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $961.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.22.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.00 million. Analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other WEBTOON Entertainment news, insider Junkoo Kim purchased 11,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $99,277.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,628.76. This trade represents a 2.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

