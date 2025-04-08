Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XELB

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.