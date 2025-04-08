Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Xunlei Trading Down 6.4 %
Xunlei stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $197.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.52.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
