ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.46 ($0.11), with a volume of 480811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.11).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 20,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,054.99). 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

