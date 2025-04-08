Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 329,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

ZWS opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.