105,204 Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,697,000 after purchasing an additional 948,282 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 26.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 313,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nCino by 13.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 178,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $39,334,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.70, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,796.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,819.49. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,358 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

