19,654 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.97 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

