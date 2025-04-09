19,654 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
WEX Stock Down 5.5 %
WEX opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.97 and a 52 week high of $241.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
