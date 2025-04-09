33,766 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %
NASDAQ RYTM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,483.98. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
