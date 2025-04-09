33,766 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Insider Activity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $76,129.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,483.98. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.