500,456 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

UDMY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $853.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Udemy news, Director Heather Hiles sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $145,580.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $418,563.27. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,139,385.60. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305,168 shares of company stock worth $26,040,186 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

