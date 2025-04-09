6,010 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price target on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. The trade was a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 837,538 shares of company stock worth $31,310,938. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHWY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

