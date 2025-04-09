8,416 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $316,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

