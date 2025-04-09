95,725 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,725 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Transocean by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117,459 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Transocean by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,149 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIG. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at $929,863.80. The trade was a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RIG opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

