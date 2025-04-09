Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,983,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,383,000 after acquiring an additional 340,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGYS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $946,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,056,825.76. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,750 shares of company stock worth $5,761,263. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGYS opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20 and a beta of 0.64. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

