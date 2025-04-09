Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,880. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.85. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $525.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

