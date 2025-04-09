American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.79, for a total value of $1,123,377.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 773,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,886,058.26. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,449. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

