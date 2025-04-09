Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 18,447 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

APOG stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

