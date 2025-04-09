Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 67,289 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 107.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.29%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

