Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.85% of Calavo Growers worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,663,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,420,000 after buying an additional 26,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 94,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 215.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.58.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other Calavo Growers news, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,675. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Further Reading

