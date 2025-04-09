Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 640,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 521,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Brown University acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.43.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

