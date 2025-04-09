Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Embecta worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Embecta by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Embecta in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other Embecta news, Director Milton Mayo Morris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $50,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,858.54. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

