Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 95,073 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 82.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

LE opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $441.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.69 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

