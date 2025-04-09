Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,919,000 after purchasing an additional 253,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $445,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,319,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $170.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

