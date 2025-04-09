Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.44%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

