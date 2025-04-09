Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,091 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

