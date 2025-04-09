Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 71.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,619 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trustmark by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,356,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,175,000 after buying an additional 333,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.4 %

TRMK stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.