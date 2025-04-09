Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.44% of Latham Group worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 29,902.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Latham Group from $7.70 to $8.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.66.

In other Latham Group news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

