Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Similarweb Ltd. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.33 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

