Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 122,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 94.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

