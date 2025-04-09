Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 78,254 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 441,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Noyce bought 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,712.52. The trade was a 7.90 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.33. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

