Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.69 Million Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,706 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.51% of Independent Bank worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBCP opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

