Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.85 Million Stake in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.04. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Entrada Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

