Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.90 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,959 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of LegalZoom.com worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

