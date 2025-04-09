Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.90 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,959 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.30% of LegalZoom.com worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LegalZoom.com Stock Performance
LZ opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $13.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ
About LegalZoom.com
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LegalZoom.com
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.