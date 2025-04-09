Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.02 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,393,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.18 and a beta of 0.61.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is -1,471.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

