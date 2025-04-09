Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.35 Million Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 975,037 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

