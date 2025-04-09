Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 562.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127,971 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of North American Construction Group worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a market cap of $414.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $22.66.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

