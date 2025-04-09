Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.75 Million in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $437.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.63. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

