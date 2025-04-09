Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.77 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 395,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Weibo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of WB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.