Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.83 Million in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.95% of Summit Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. Summit Midstream Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Summit Midstream ( NYSE:SMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,437,825.60. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 32,052 shares of company stock worth $1,295,496 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

