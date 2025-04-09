Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.94 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth $2,864,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $137,301,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

