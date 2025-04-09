Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 393.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $353.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.02 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atlanticus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

