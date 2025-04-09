Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.05% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $253.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $449.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.15 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.