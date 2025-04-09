Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

