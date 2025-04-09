Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Onestream as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Onestream alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Onestream by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onestream by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Onestream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Onestream Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:OS opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OS

About Onestream

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.